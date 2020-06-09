FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. Coaches will be allowed to return to NFL team facilities beginning Friday as the league continues preparation for training camps and its season. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 clubs on Thursday, June 4, 2020, that coaching staffs may from team complexes starting Friday. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)