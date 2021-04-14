FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland. NFL players were locked out of team headquarters last offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, their union wants them to boycott any in-person OTAs. Last year, teams were forced to do everything online until training camps opened in August, and NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter has been advocating for a repeat of last year's offseason, arguing that the adjustments caused by the coronavirus showed the arduous offseason programs were unnecessary.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)