FILE - Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. NFL prospect Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident. Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)