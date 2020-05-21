FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith (99) sits on the bench during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif. Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)