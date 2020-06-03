FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, left, jokes with middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during a combined NFL football training camp with the Denver Broncos at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among those that stage training camp elsewhere. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)