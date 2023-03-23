FILE -Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. NFL free-agent tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints, he posted Wednesday, March 22, 2023 on Twitter.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)