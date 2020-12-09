FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland. The NFL players believe the season can be completed on time without the league moving into a version of a postseason bubble like other sports have as long as everyone follows the rules already in place meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. NFLPA President JC Tretter and Executive Director DeMaurice Smith held a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 to discuss the challenges the players have felt this season while playing during a global pandemic and address how things will change in the future. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)