NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 32 team owners will deal with some significant issues at their meetings this week. Two proposals to change overtime rules are particularly intriguing. Tennessee has recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)