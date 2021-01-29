FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, the Seattle Seahawks play against the Los Angeles Rams in an otherwise empty stadium during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Seattle. The dip in revenue for the NFL during the pandemic has been substantial but not crippling. The biggest negative is revenues being on the low end of what was hoped because of limits on crowds in most NFL cities. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)