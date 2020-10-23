FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, members of the Armed Forces hold a large flag at Target field in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Twins hosted Armed Forces Appreciation Day prior to the baseball game between the Twins and the Kansas City Royals. The NHL has canceled the 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend. The Winter Classic was scheduled to be played New Year's Day outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The Florida Panthers were set to host All-Star festivities in Sunrise in late January. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)