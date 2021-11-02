FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Donald Fehr, executive director of the NHLPA, speak during a news conference in Toronto about the World Cup of Hockey. Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian press via AP, File)