FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) watches during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in San Jose, Calif. The NHL found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife. The NHL released the findings of that investigation, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)