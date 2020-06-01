FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL is one step closer to returning. Bettman unveiled a 24-team straight to playoffs format the league will use if it can clear the other hurdles to resume its season. Under the plan approved last week by players and agreed to by the NHL, the top four teams in each conference will play for seeding while the other 16 face off in best-of-five series to determine the field to vie for the Stanley Cup .(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)