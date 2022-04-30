FILE - Donald Fehr, executive director of the NHL Players Association, speaks about the late Marvin Miller at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sept. 8, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y. An independent investigation commissioned by the NHLPA found Fehr and others were not responsible for wrongdoing when they failed to act on a report a player was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)