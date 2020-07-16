In this photo provided by the Dallas Stars NHL hockey team, interim head coach Rick Bowness watches practice in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Bowness, 65, coached from behind the bench the first couple of days of Dallas Stars training camp before lacing up his skates and getting on the ice. Montreal's 60-year-old Claude Julien, Edmonton's 58-year-old Dave Tippett and others are confident in the NHL's protocols as older, more at-risk people during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeff Toates/Dallas Stars via AP)