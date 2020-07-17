Tony Schumacher does a burnout in a Top Fuel practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned to action last weekend near Indianapolis, in front of fans, on network television and amid hopes of a quick financial rebound following a 138-day season suspension. It was the kind of boost everybody needed. Teams and crew members are scrambling to pay the bills. Big questions remain for the world's premier drag-racing series. The pandemic is still a threat to disrupt the season or shut it down again. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)