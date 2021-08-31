FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is interviewed during the team's NCAA college football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., in this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, file photo. Mertz and the Wisconsin Badgers are eager to show how far they’ve come since a disappointing 2020 season that ended with a 4-3 record. They’ll get a chance to showcase that Saturday with a tough season-opening test against No. 19 Penn State. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)