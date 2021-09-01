FILE - Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during the team's NCAA college football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., in this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, file photo. There will be no easing into the season for most Big Ten teams. “What a way to open up this season,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, whose 12th-ranked team hosts No. 19 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)