Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.