BROOKFIELD — The chant started with 3 minutes left.
“Overrated. Overrated,” Brookfield Central’s fans hollered at the Menomonee Falls boys basketball team.
Lancer Nation had it backwards, though. Instead, Central’s fans should have been screaming, “Underrated”, which is exactly what these Lancers were.
While most of the state was sleeping on Central this year, Lancers coach Dan Wandrey felt they’d be “sneaky good.” On Tuesday night, the Lancers bordered on great. And now, the sneaky part is over.
Senior guard Andrew Rohde did his best Larry Bird impersonation with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while sophomore forward Jack Daugherty had 24 points and continued to perform like the most improved player in the state. That dynamic duo powered the ninth-rated Lancers to a 76-65 win over the third-rated Phoenix and gave Central early control of the Greater Metro Conference race.
Central improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league, while Falls slipped to 4-2, 21.
“We have felt that we’re a little better than people thought,” said Wandrey, who led Central to the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state title. “So this is a validation of that. The kids couldn’t wait to play tonight, they had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and they played a heck of a game.”
The Phoenix entered with the more highly acclaimed twosome of guards Seth Trimble and Steven Clay. Trimble is headed to North Carolina next season, while Clay has a handful of Division 1 offers, including Maryland.
But Central’s pair of Rohde and Daugherty stole the show.
Rohde buried 13-of-25 shots from the field, including five in a row at one point. He found open teammates, rebounded on both ends and defended Clay.
Daugherty, who averaged just 2.7 points per game last year, continued his rapid ascension with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting and is now averaging 22.3 points per game.
“We knew how good Andrew was,” Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck said. “But Dougherty has taken a big jump and was probably even better than we thought.”
Meanwhile, Trimble and Clay had a tough time getting going.
Central’s game plan was to limit penetration, take away gaps and make Falls’ two stars beat them from the outside. For the most part, that plot worked to perfection.
Clay finished with a teambest 21 points, but six of those came in the final minute. And while Trimble had 17 points, he shot just 6of-17 with defensive stalwart Drew Edmond in his hip pocket all night.
“I think this game woke everyone up,” said Daugherty, whose team had to replace all-state forward and current Marquette player David Joplin. “We lost a lot of major guys from last year and people were probably sleeping on us. But we work hard, we’re extremely disciplined and I think we showed we still have a lot of really good players.”
Rohde, who committed to St. Thomas (Minn.) last month, agreed with his younger teammate.
“We lost some great players from last year and people didn't think we’d be that good,” said Rohde, who’s grown three inches since last season and now stands 6-foot-7. “That’s why this was so fun to come and battle and show people that we’re still pretty good. It was amazing.”
It sure was. Central trailed just once all night — at 2-0. And with Rohde struggling early, Daugherty picked up the load and had nine points in the first five minutes as the Lancers raced to a 13-6 lead.
“The way Jack got us started was huge,” Rohde said. “The way his game has developed since last year is incredible.”
The same could be said of Rohde, who took a backseat his first three years behind stars like Cole Nau and Joplin. That’s not the case anymore, as Rohde showed during a magical stretch in the first half.
In just under six minutes, Rohde hit five straight shots — including a pair of three-pointers — as the Lancers pushed their lead to 32-22. Rohde — who’s now averaging 30.5 points per game — scored from deep, attacked the rim and displayed a potent mid-range game.
“His game is just contagious,” Daugherty said of Rohde. “He makes everybody better and his confidence is through the roof. He’s just so much fun to play with.”
That fun continued in the second half, as the Lancers quickly pushed their 32-26 halftime lead to double digits on a driving basket from Logan Grunwald (five points) just 70 seconds into the half.
Over the next 12 minutes, Central’s lead fluctuated between six and 12 points — as the Lancers couldn't pull away and the Phoenix couldn't mount a run.
Falls pulled within 61-54 with 5 minutes left after a Clay lay-up. But the Lancers answered with a 9-3 burst that pushed their lead to 7057 with 2:40 to go and largely buried the Phoenix.
Rohde started the run by showing off his “old school” skills and banking in a 10-footer from the wing, then knocking down a step back 15-footer. After a three-point play from Trimble, Edmond made a layup and Grunwald canned a three-pointer.
Game, set, match. “We’ve struggled against teams that have taken away gaps and forced us to shoot from the outside,” said Hallenbeck, whose team was just 3-of-23 shooting three-pointers. “And credit to Central. That’s what they did to us.”
Afterwards, the student section stormed the court, much to Wandrey’s chagrin. The way the veteran coach saw it was the Lancers simply did what he expected all along.
“This is Brookfield Central and we’re supposed to win games here,” he said. “We came in a little underappreciated, but those who knew, knew. And I think we showed how good we can be.”
And in the process, woke a lot of people up.