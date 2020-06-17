FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Edmonton Oilers center Drake Caggiula is held by linesman Brandon Gawryletz during the third period of the Oilers' NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Because NHL players are expected to be tested daily, there isn’t expected to be additional on-ice equipment required for practices and games. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly additionally said he didn't anticipate any mandatory equipment changes to ensure player safety. Still, hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has spoken with the league and teams about medical-grade off-ice visors that coaches, executives, team personnel and others could wear as a measure of protection against spreading or contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)