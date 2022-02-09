FILE - Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates his second place at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. Formula One team McLaren has signed Lando Norris to a four-year contract extension that locks the young British driver in through the 2025 season. The extension was announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP, File)