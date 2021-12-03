WAUKESHA — Mason McMullen has been in wrestling rooms for the past quarter century.
From his time at Wisconsin Lutheran High School to UW-Oshkosh to the coaching ranks, McMullen has seen it all.
Or has he? McMullen, set to begin his second season as Waukesha North’s head coach, believes these Northstars could be the most talented group he’s ever been around. And when you combine the fact that North’s wrestlers are working as hard as “Rudy”, the Northstars could be in for a special season.
“Our goal is to be the best wrestling team in the world in our own right,” McMullen said. “That might sound outlandish, but in the 25 years I've been in a wrestling room I don't remember a team like this one. I already see the best in them, and all the potential in the world, so shooting for something smaller doesn’t seem right to me.”
North’s only trip to the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament came in 1994. And the only individual state champion in school history was Rod LaMarche, who won titles at 182 pounds in both 1983 and 1984.
While McMullen knows he’s setting the bar high, he believes he has a state-caliber team and a handful of athletes who can qualify for state individually.
“We have some hammers on the team,” McMullen said.
Leading the Northstars is 2021 Most Valuable Wrestler Eli Zirbel. A year ago, Zirbel went 15-5 and reached the semifinals at sectionals. This year, Zirbel wants more.
“When practice starts Eli punches the gas and doesn't let up,” McMullen said.
Waukesha North’s Elijah Zirbel sits on top of Waukesha West’s Jackson Berg during the 170-pound match in a Classic 8 Conference meet last season at West.
North
“He’s strong, fast, smart, technical, a great example and leader on our team. He came in this year at a high level and is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of.”
Senior 138-pounder Devin Llanas is looking to make a run at state, too. Llanas fell just short of sectionals last year, but is hoping to make his final season a memorable one.
“Devin is as jacked as you can get at 138 pounds,” McMullen said. “I fear for his opponent’s hand at the handshake alone.
“He kind of looks like Superman, and very well might be. His strongest muscle is his heart though. This guy is possibly the nicest, most humble, most loving kid I’ve ever met. He brings up everyone around him from his practice partners to the newest members on the team.”
Sophomore 120-pounder Aiden Zirbel went 14-3 last year and fell just short of sectionals. With another year under his belt, Aiden Zirbel is expecting even bigger and better this season.
“Aiden is truthfully a special athlete,” McMullen said. “His toughness, drive, and focus is something you rarely if ever see at the high school level. When he came in as a freshman, the first time I wrestled with him I could feel this kid is a special talent.”
Among North’s other key returnees are Kalen Hannes (152 last year), Alex Lancaster (113), Gabe Ortiz-Corredor, Antonio Del Rio, Hunter Williams, Connor Williams. Freshman Hector Jimenez and Chris Rauworth, sophomore Kyle Nelson and junior Orlando Ngyuyen are newcomers that could slide into the lineup.
“The buzz and culture surrounding this team is incredible,” McMullen said. “There are no kids tearing each other down, picking fun, whining, none of it. It truly is just a special group of guys. It’s cool to be a good dude on this team and treat people right, and I think that’s really a magical thing.”
Perhaps that can lead to a magical year at North.
Less than a month into the season, McMullen believes that’s exactly where these Northstars are heading.
“Our goal is to have a team that doesn’t buy into the hype of rankings and goes out to win against every opponent,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they came out of their mother’s womb in a singlet, we want a team full of guys looking to win every second of every match. A team with guys on it that’ll be down 14 points in the third period giving everything they have left looking for one point, and trying to create an opportunity to win.
“We want to be a team that is humble, a good example, that’s there for each other, and others. We want to be a team that makes a difference and makes this world a better place. We don’t want to be just another team — we want to be the best.”