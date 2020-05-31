FILE - In this April 28, 2016 file photo, University of Idaho President Chuck Staben, center, Athletic Director Rob Spear, left, and head football coach Paul Petrino answer questions during a news conference in Moscow, Idaho. Four-year colleges facing budget shortfalls stemming from the coronavirus outbreak have eliminated a total of nearly 100 sports programs since March. “College presidents are just not thinking this through,” former University of Idaho president Chuck Staben said. “I cannot believe they are making all these probably bad financial decisions for their university when what we need them to do in the face of this pandemic and pending budget cuts from tuition shortfalls and state funding shortfalls is to make good financial decisions that benefit students.” (Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, file)