Oconomowoc knows how to do homecoming.
The last official one, on the first weekend in October, drew the usual throngs to the parade, football game and dance, and the second Oconomowoc High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class was recognized and treated to a reception at the Oconomowoc Community Center.
And now, thanks to the OHS administration and booster club, more homecomings are being celebrated — in January, no less.
The first took place Friday at the Gale Douglas Field House when Ocon’s 2020 WIAA Division-1 state champion boys cross country team was honored during a halftime ceremony.
The next will unfold when the Oconomowoc wrestling team celebrates Alumni Night by hosting Waukesha South at 7 p.m. today. Wrestling alumni asked to arrive at 6 p.m., and a social will follow the dual at approximately 8:30 p.m. at The Etcetera, 118 E. Wisconsin Ave. There will be free refreshments and food for dual attendees.
The festivities will continue Friday when Ocon’s 2019-2020 girls basketball team — the only one in school history to qualify for the WIAA state tournament — reunites for celebrations before and after the 7 p.m. girls basketball game against Arrowhead.
And finally, Jim O’Leary, who spent 29 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at OHS, will return to coach the Watertown Goslings — Oconomowoc’s longtime rivals — against the Raccoons in a nonconference boys basketball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The boys cross country state title was the first for an OHS sports team since coach Bill Martin’s 1981 baseball squad brought home the hardware from Wausau. Martin’s boys had a pretty good idea of what it would take to become state champions since many of them did so in 1980 as well.
Coach Joel Heroux’s running Raccoons had no such championship know-how on which to lean, but senior Phillip Houston and sophomores Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold were members of Oconomowoc’s 2019 squad, which finished fifth at state to match the 1963 team for the highest finish there in program history.
The Raccoons also finished sixth at state in 2018, but their last previous state trip came in 1982, so they needed a map to find Wisconsin Rapids’ Ridges Golf Course.
Houston shared what it meant to his team to end a 39-year drought of state titles for the school.
“Knowing that we had not brought home a state title since 1981 shows that our team overcame the odds and it shows how hard we worked over the years to get to this point,” Houston said. “The help from upperclassmen when I was a freshman and sophomore really helped build this team to where it is today and they started the process.”
Ocon’s cross country state champs had to be hurdlers as well, contending with restrictions and revisions in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The state meet was shifted from its traditional site in Wisconsin Rapids to Arrowhead, and the teams were required to leave the premises as soon as the race was completed.
The Raccoons didn’t find out that they had won the title until several hours after the race when the official results were posted on the WIAA website.
The wait was worthwhile, though.
“Finding out that we were the first team to bring home a state title in 39 years was a really proud moment,” senior Zach Zenner said. “It proved to me how devoted our group of runners are and that there is a lot of dedication and pride on the team to achieve such a great feat.”
Today’s wrestling Alumni Night comes a few weeks after the Raccoons — under the direction of third-year coach Ryan Woods — captured seventh place with 166 points in the 38-team Mid-States Classic at the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater. The finish was Oconomowoc’s highest in the event since 2014, when it finished third.
Freshman Jayden Yauck (113 pounds) and junior Quintin Wolbert (126) became the first Raccoons to claim Mid-States individual titles since 2018, when Keagan Lazar and A.J. Schmidt accomplished the feat.
Lincoln Willett, who finished fifth at 170 pounds in the 2020 WIAA state tourney, is now attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He recently stopped by an Oconomowoc practice, and the Raccoons hope to see many more of their alumni tonight.
The 2019-20 WIAA girls basketball season will have an asterisk attached to it in the record books because it was not completed.
At Oconomowoc High School, however, it will rank as a benchmark, because the Raccoons achieved their best record since the program began WIAA play and advanced as far as they possibly could.Ocon wound up 22-4 after securing the first WIAA sectional championship in team history.
That conquest earned the Raccoons their first WIAA state tournament trip, but they returned home from Green Bay without playing a game after the tourney was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Raccoons welcomed senior standout Olivia Sobczak back into their lineup after she missed her junior campaign while recovering from knee surgery. They dropped two of their first three games, but made a statement in a 43-42 loss to Mukwonago, which had won 25 consecutive Classic 8 Conference games.
Oconomowoc displayed resilience after the heartbreaking defeat, reeling off 13 straight victories. Mukwonago snapped that streak Feb. 4 by dealing the Raccoons a 61-53 loss, but they finished their season by going 8-1, losing only a 62-43 decision to Arrowhead on Feb. 14. They wound up second in the Classic 8 at 13-3 behind 15-1 Mukwonago.
The Raccoons, seeded second in their sectional, opened WIAA playoff action with a 78-10 rout of the Milwaukee Pulaski co-op, then edged Arrowhead 43-41 in a regional final before ringing up dominant sectional victories of 65-45 over third-seeded Milwaukee King and 58-33 over Kettle Moraine.
Sobczak, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer, finished her career with 1,318 points. She was named to the Wissports.net Division 1 All-State Team by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and fourthteam all-state by the Associated Press. She was chosen Co-Player of the Year by The Freeman and the Classic 8.
Oconomowoc coach Bob Shea was named The Freeman’s Waukesha County Coach of the Year after guiding the team on its historic run.
“The credit for this season only goes to one place, and that is to the 15 wonderful girls I had the opportunity to coach,” Shea said. “Their spirit, their love for each other and the sense of community they built within the group was undeniable and something you don’t see every year.
“It was an honor to coach these kids.”
O’Leary arrived at OHS in 1990. He served as athletic director from 1990 through 2004, taught a variety of courses with a focus on history from 2004 through 2019, and coached basketball at various levels for 11 seasons. He was Kurt Melton’s varsity assistant from 2005 through 2013 and served as part-time JV2 assistant coach during the 2016-17 season.
The Oconomowoc/Watertown rivalry made an immediate and lasting impression on him.
“When I arrived at OHS in 1990, I was told by many, many people that the rivalry was intense. I thought, ‘Aren’t they all?’” O’ Leary said. “I can tell you I’ve never experienced a rivalry as intense as OHS-Watertown. On the court and on the field, it was always intense and hardfought, but it never seemed to get out of hand. In the bleachers, it seemed much more bitter.
“We’d have students that would come to Watertown football and basketball games that wouldn’t show up for any other home or away games. The taunting and insulting were intense, if not legendary.”
O’Leary admitted that the prospect of coaching from the Watertown side of the scorer’s table seemed surreal, but then Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp, a good friend, came calling in 2020 in need of a basketball coach.
“In my wildest dreams, I would never have thought that could happen,” O’Leary said. “I guarantee you I will love it!”
Watertown has embraced O’Leary and vice-versa.
“Jim is extremely proud to be our head basketball coach and we are very fortunate to have him leading our basketball program,” Koepp said. “The character, demeanor and selflessness that Jim exhibits daily, has made him impactful for these young men in the basketball program in such a short period of time.
“His self-deprecating humor has allowed him to build a rapport with his players and foster those same relationships. The impact he has made is quite noticeable to many of us.”