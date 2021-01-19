FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Clemson during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Fields is foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, in an announcement posted on social media, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Fields, expected to be a first-round draft choice, went 20-2 as a two-year starter for the Buckeyes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)