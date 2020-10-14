FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Ohio State University will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor, Strauss, bringing the total settlements so far to $46.7 million for 185 survivors, the university announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Ohio State University via AP, File)