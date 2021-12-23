OHS guards create havoc vs. Muskego

OCONOMOWOC - Eve Gricius and Maya Fisher will play approximately 70 basketball games together for Oconomowoc High School barring unforeseen circumstances.
That prospect ought to create nightmares for the Raccoons’ Classic 8 Conference opponents.
Muskego opened a 19-11 lead in Oconomowoc’s Youth Night game Friday before Gricius and Fisher began stirring up mayhem and catapulted their team to a 59-49 victory Ñ its fourth in as many Classic 8 games this season.
Gricius, a sophomore, and Fisher, a freshman, utilized their quickness and court savvy to create steals and transition baskets, attack the hoop for points of their own, set up their teammates for scores and rebound with tenacity despite their respective statures of 5 feet, 6 inches and 5-5.
Their dynamics changed the complexion of the game, which left Oconomowoc and Muskego at 4-3 overall, while the Warriors fell to 2-3 in the conference.
Gricius and Fisher spend much of their weekly court time going at each other in practice, which pushes both of them to their limits and readies them for prime time.
“Both of us work really hard in practice,” said Gricius, whose 21 points led all scorers. “We play good defense against each other, and it helps us prepare for games.”
“We love playing defense together. We get a lot of stops and a lot of steals. We work very well together. I love playing with her.”
Fisher, Ocon’s first substitute to enter the game, concurred. She finished with a season-high six points.
“Coach always puts Eve and I on different teams in practice,” she said. “She makes me better and I make her better.
“I love playing with her in games. We’re really working well together. It’s fun.”
Oconomowoc coach Bob Shea has enjoyed watching the backcourt partnership develop.
“Eve sometimes plays a little fast and we take some quick shots, but tonight, she started getting other people involved, especially in the second half,” Shea said. “That changes the way we play.
“I can only remember Maya making one turnover tonight. She is so poised, she rebounds, and she’s one of our best on-ball defenders. She and Eve have become such a great combo back there.”
The Raccoons needed the shakeup their guards provided after the Warriors bolted ahead early. Sophomore guard Addyson Zacher was the catalyst, scoring nine of Muskego’s first 14 points.
“I loved our start, 100%,” Muskego coach Katie Golomski said. “They switched up some between man and zone, and maybe that shook us up a little to figure out what they were running.”
Senior Alison Mims converted a three-point play to give the Warriors their 19-11 advantage before Ocon went on a 14-6 run during the final 7:54 of the first half. Senior Natalie Gricius scored six of those points, while her younger sister contributed four.
“We started notoriously slow as always,” Shea said. “I don’t know how many games we’re going to win or lose this season, but this group just does not stop. If we get down, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to stay with it, and I’m happy about that.”
Eve Gricius made a basket and a three-point play during the first 2:36 of the second half, then junior teammate Kayleigh Flach drained a trey to give the Raccoons their first double-digit lead at 33-23.
They extended the margin to as many as 18 points before Muskego made a late 9-2 run.
Much of Oconomowoc’s success stemmed from its defense on senior guard Sierra Skack. The Raccoons limited her to eight points Ñ 6.5 below her team-high average.
“We knew what we had to do against her,” Fisher said. “Our second-half defense was a lot better than it was in the first. We helped on their screens better and they weren’t getting open 3s. We played better as a team defensively.”
Oconomowoc held Muskego to eight field goals in the first half and seven in the second.
“Our defense definitely stepped it up,” Eve Gricius said. “They’re a good-shooting team, but once we stepped up our defense, it really helped us get stops and get our offense going.”
The Raccoons’ offense benefited from the low-post scoring of junior Aaliyah Miller, who matched Natalie Gricius’ 11 points.
“Having Aaliyah out there is always good because we can dish it inside to her and she’s really good at making her shots,” Eve Gricius said. “I love playing with her, too.”
Zacher and sophomore guard Isabella Miller paced Muskego with nine points apiece, while Skack and sophomore Megan Reedy each totaled eight.
“We looked a little tired. ... exhausted,” Golomski said of her Warriors. “We’re wrapping up finals and getting ready for the break.
¹We had some mental lapses, missed some rebounds here and there and had some free-throw issues (Muskego shot 15-of-29 from the line).”
Overall, though, Golomski has been encouraged by her team’s start.
“I think we’ve grown a lot since last year,” the coach said. “We’re playing some really good basketball.
“We just have to play all 36 minutes.
OCONOMOWOC 59
MUSKEGO 49
Muskego: Autumn Dibb 6, Addy Zacher 9, Sierra Skack 8, Megan Reedy 8, Ali Mims 5, Angie Olla 3, Melena Glysch 1, Bella Miller 9.
Oconomowoc: Kayleigh Flach 3, Eve Gricius 21, Kathryn Stuckey 5, Aaliyah Miller 11, Natalie Gricius 11, Maya Fisher 6, Megan Frosch 2.
Scoring by Halves
Muskego 21 28 - 49
Oconomowoc 25 34 - 59
3-pointers: Musk 4 (Skack 2, Zacher, I. Miller); Ocon 4 (Flach, E. Gricius, Stuckey, N. Gricius). Free Throws: Musk 15-29; Ocon 9-16. Total Fouls: Musk 15; Ocon 21. Fouled Out: none. JV Score: Oconomowoc 32, Muskego 30.
Next Tip-Offs
Who: Oconomowoc vs. Racine Case
What: Janesville Craig Tournament semifinal
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Janesville Craig High School
Preview: Racine Case is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Southeast Conference. Neveah Watson averages a team-best 21.3 points per outing, while Mariah Espinoza contributes 16.4 for the Eagles.
Who: Oconomowoc vs. TBA
What: Janesville Craig Tournament
When: 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Milton or Janesville Craig
Where: Janesville Craig Tournament
Preview: Janesville Craig is 5-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big Eight Conference. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy leads the Cougars with an average of 20.3 points per game, while Kate Huml chips in 18.
Milton is 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Badger Conference. Saige Radke averages a team-high 12.6 points a game for the Redhawks.