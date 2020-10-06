FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, and Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. The Oilers say McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19. The team says the star forward is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)