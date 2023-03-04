FILE - The Olympic rings are seen on the Place du Trocadero that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, after the vote in Lima, Peru, awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, in Paris, Sept. 13, 2017. Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics promised Games with a relatively modest price tag and "egalitarian" access to events, thanks to an online draw meant to revolutionize ticket sales and bring the masses to next year's Olympics with prices as low as 24 euros ($26). But as the first round of ticketing winds down, many "lucky" winners chosen for the draw are feeling frustrated, angry and cheated, as their only option during the 48-hour purchasing window was paying at least 200 euros per ticket for the few remaining events on offer. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)