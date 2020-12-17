FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010 file photo, Chicago White Sox shortstop Omar Vizquel watches practice on an adjacent field during baseball spring training practice in Glendale, Ariz. Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel is denying accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published by The Athletic. Blanca Vizquel, 36, said her 53-year-old husband first assaulted her in 2011, three years before they married, and again in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)