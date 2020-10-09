WEST BEND — A fast start can mean everything in soccer, especially when the teams are evenly matched.
Such was the case Thursday night in Hartford, when the host Orioles pressed visiting West Bend East hard early, earning six corner kicks in the first 11 minutes, eventually cashing on the final one, as sophomore Nathan Gehring laid in a perfect lob from the left corner that senior Alex Marin headed in for a 1-0 advantage at the 10:41 mark.
From there on, the Orioles largely controlled the tempo and steadily pulled away for a 3-0 North Shore Conference victory over the visiting Suns.
“We were on our home stadium and we wanted to be the aggressor. Because getting off on the right foot in a game like this, a conference game, is important,” firstyear Hartford Union coach Benjamin Morales said.
Meanwhile, for East coach Scott Hall, the flat early section of the contest was not something that he wanted to see from his side.
“We talked about this to the guys, that this should be a competitive game. But they (the Orioles) came in with high energy while we sort of sat back and looked sluggish,” Hall said.
The victory improved Hartford to 3-2-3 on the year while the Suns fell to 1-5-1.
Already in this pandemicshortened season, the teams are looking at WIAA tournament seeding meetings coming up shortly and are trying to play their best in the next week or so as the shortened regular season starts to wind down.
Morales again noted that it’s about putting your best foot forward.
“This year was a big change for the kids,” said Morales. “We have the pandemic and then I came in as a first-year coach and changed things up. That was especially challenging for the older guys, but I truly believe that even with the shortened preseason that we have seen a lot of improvement. The kids have adjusted.”
“It has been a challenge,” Hall said. “Obviously there have been things off the field that we couldn’t control. I think for the most part, our kids have been just happy to play, it’s been a diversion. But we haven’t been able to get a lot of continuity, we even had some kids in quarantine because of COVID.
“Because of things like that we haven’t been very consistent. A lot of ups and downs.”
As far as Thursday night was concerned, after that early Hartford flurry, the Suns did settle down and made some threats, getting a series of corner kicks themselves, but they could not manage a serious attempt on goal.
Then in the 35th minute, Hartford made another push and after another corner kick and a scrum in front of the East goal, Tyler Hagen punched it in off a short pass from Marin to make it 2-0 at the break.
Hartford kept the pressure on in the second half, while East senior keeper Joey Sommerfeld made a series of strong saves to keep the Suns’ hopes alive.
But then the talented Gehring made another strong run on the right side and punched a powerful cross to the far left post where senior Oscar Arrellano finished it off at the 81:51 mark for the Hartford clincher.
Morales said that Gehring and Marin make a powerful one-two combo and that Gehring has the opportunity to be something special.
“He has a real chance to make it on the next level (college),” Morales said.
Hartford will visit Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Saturday while East will take on rival West on Monday.
HARTFORD UNION 3 WEST BEND EAST 0
West Bend East 0 0 — 0 Hartford Union 2 1 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY HU:Alex Marin (Nathan Gehring), 10:41 HU: Tyler Hagen (Marin), 34:39 HU: Oscar Arrellano (Gehring), 81:51