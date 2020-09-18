FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York. U.S. Open champion Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured hamstring. Osaka joins No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Monday, Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)