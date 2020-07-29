FILE - In this Thursday, July 25, 2019 file photo, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind. The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of Funchess on April 2. Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of playing this season in a move he calls one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever made. Funchess’ exit leaves Green Bay without its only major offseason addition to their receiving corps. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)