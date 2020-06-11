FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey is shown during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Kirksey believes his history with his new defensive coordinator will help the veteran linebacker make a smooth transition as he switches teams for the first time in his NFL career. Kirksey signed with the Green Bay Packers in March after getting released by Cleveland, where he spent his six NFL seasons. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was the Browns’ head coach in 2014-15. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)