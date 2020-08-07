FILE - This Nov. 28, 2019, file photo shows Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) blocking for quarterback David Blough, right, against Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit. Wagner, now an offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, has a tough assignment as he returns to his home state. The West Allis native and former Wisconsin lineman is getting the first shot to emerge as Green Bay’s right tackle, a spot where Bryan Bulaga had been a fixture for a decade before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)