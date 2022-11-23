Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gestures during the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday, Nov. 23, that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)