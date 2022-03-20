FILE - Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)