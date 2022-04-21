FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is shown during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. Campbell says he’s heard the criticism that he can’t build on his breakthrough performance from last season, when he earned All-Pro honors. “A lot of people thought it was a fluke,” Campbell said Wednesday, April 20, 2022, while talking to Green Bay reporters for the first time since signing his new deal. “You know how that goes. I’m just trying to continue to get better every day and keep pressing forward and try to repeat.”(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)