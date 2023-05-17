FILE -Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry says he never wondered late in the Packers’ disappointing 2022 season whether he’d be back this year. “It starts with me,” Barry said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. “I have to do better. In order for this group to play better, I have to do better.” (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)