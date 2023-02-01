Green Bay Packers defensive backs and passing game coordinator Jerry Gray runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith continued to reshape his defensive staff by hiring Gray as the assistant head coach for defense on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Gray, 60, brings 26 years of NFL coaching experience to Atlanta, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs coach. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, file)