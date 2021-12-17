Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.