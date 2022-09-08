FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers’ chances of continuing that uncanny level of success will depend on how fast reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers develops chemistry with his new group of receivers. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)