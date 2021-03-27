File-This Jan. 16, 2021, file photo shows Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) being chased down by Los Angeles Rams' Jordan Fuller (32) and Rams' Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Green Bay, Wis. The Pro Bowl running back, Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)