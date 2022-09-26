FILE - AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs passes against the NFC during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. (AP Photo/David Becker, File )