FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles throws prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Honolulu. The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)