FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin (10) makes a catch before taking it in for a touchdown in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. The former first-round draft pick is attempting to make a comeback as the Green Bay Packers look to add depth to their receiving corps. The Packers announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)