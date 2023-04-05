FILE - Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Safety Dallin Leavitt is staying in Green Bay as the Packers continue taking steps to keep their top special-teams players. The Packers announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 they had re-signed Leavitt, who tied for the team lead with 13 special-teams tackles last season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)