FILE - Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp in Green Bay, Wis., in this June 8, 2021, file photo. Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice. He gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a custom designed golf cart. He switched jerseys one day with new Packers offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who bears more than a passing resemblance to him. How soon he’ll be able to join those guys in an actual game remains uncertain.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)