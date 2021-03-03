FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Joe Barry watches before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texa,. Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jon Barry understands the questions about his track record. Barry has been a defensive coordinator twice before with Detroit and Washington, and his defenses ranked near or at the bottom of the league in many statistical categories. He followed that up with a successful four-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ linebackers coach. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)